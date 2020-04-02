Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Cosatu’s weak immunity Unions, for their part, run the risk of rendering themselves irrelevant if they remain locked in ideological fortresses. BL PREMIUM

No-one can predict what our country will look like on the other side of the health and economic crises into which it is plunging. Dramatic shifts are already apparent in the economy, and in our politics in particular, and further far-reaching changes are inevitable — by the time finance minister Tito Mboweni rises to deliver the medium-term budget policy statement in October, if he does so at all, SA will be a vastly different country.

When we hold the local government elections next year, we will have passed through the fire and into an unknowable future. But the consequences of the pandemic and the economic meltdown do not have to be only negative — they could present an opportunity for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration to effect the reforms that were expected when he took office two years ago.