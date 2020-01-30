NATASHA MARRIAN: Skeletons in Cyril’s cabinet
There are serious allegations against Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministers which, if true, are contrary to the clean-up ticket he campaigned on
30 January 2020 - 05:00
How will President Cyril Ramaphosa use his executive powers to hire and fire ministers? SA is quickly learning that Ramaphosa’s leadership style is unlike that of any of his predecessors, and how he uses his constitutionally assigned power to mould his executive will be yet another indication of his leadership prowess. Or weakness.
Former president Jacob Zuma used his powers to hire and fire ministers and deputy ministers largely to prop up his power base, deal with his opponents and, in the end, pursue his insidious state capture and rent-seeking project. Ample testimony to this effect has already been led before the commission of inquiry into state capture.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.