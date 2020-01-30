Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Skeletons in Cyril’s cabinet There are serious allegations against Cyril Ramaphosa’s ministers which, if true, are contrary to the clean-up ticket he campaigned on BL PREMIUM

How will President Cyril Ramaphosa use his executive powers to hire and fire ministers? SA is quickly learning that Ramaphosa’s leadership style is unlike that of any of his predecessors, and how he uses his constitutionally assigned power to mould his executive will be yet another indication of his leadership prowess. Or weakness.

Former president Jacob Zuma used his powers to hire and fire ministers and deputy ministers largely to prop up his power base, deal with his opponents and, in the end, pursue his insidious state capture and rent-seeking project. Ample testimony to this effect has already been led before the commission of inquiry into state capture.