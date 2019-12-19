NATASHA MARRIAN: Ace and Busi – wounded and cornered
Two of the leading figures in the anti-Ramaphosa fightback group, Ace Magashule and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, could be at their most dangerous now
19 December 2019 - 05:00
A reckoning is on the cards for the fightback grouping in the first half of 2020 — all the signs are there, the walls are closing in. At the heart of this group, which is resisting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state clean-up efforts, are two people in powerful positions: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
There are signs that their position is becoming increasingly precarious.
