ZEENAT MOORAD: The stubble bubble, beard trends and that Gillette ad
Gillette’s risky bet with its new ad referencing the #MeToo movement and ‘toxic masculinity’ is proof of the length to which brands will go to stand out
24 January 2019 - 15:06
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.