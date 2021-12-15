Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: Grasping the De Klerk moment Much vitriol was expended over FW de Klerk’s final video — but used properly, this is a chance to deal with our demons B L Premium

In Zulu we say: "Unlike water, people do not go in the same direction." This means that people do not always hold the same views on a matter.

The passing of former president FW De Klerk is a quintessential example of this aphorism. This event evoked a multiplicity of reactions. His posthumous video message, in which he apologised for his role in apartheid and the hurt and damage it caused, elicited even more diametrically opposed views...