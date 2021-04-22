Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: End to Covid grant is a recipe for much deeper distress The plan to end the Covid distress grant on April 30 might save some money but it could lead to widespread anger against the government BL PREMIUM

The government has said it will end the distress grant at the end of April, now just a matter of days away. The reason given by President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni is that the state "cannot afford" it.

The grant, you will recall, was meant to provide relief for the disruption of people’s incomes caused by the Covid lockdown...