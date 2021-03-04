Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: Why SA’s matric results don’t add up Just announcing a 76% pass rate means nothing if the real proficiency in schools isn’t helping SA become a better place BL PREMIUM

As the results of the matric class of 2020 were released last week, I was reminded of a tale I heard when I was first exposed to the thinking behind strategic planning.

A young bride asked her mother why they cut the legs off a turkey before cooking it, as had been the tradition at her mother’s house. The mother said she’d inherited that tradition from her own mother. The young woman walked to her grandmother’s place, asked the same question, and was told it was a tradition the grandmother had learnt from her mother...