THULI MADONSELA: The 2020 paradox If there's one thing this year has taught us, it's that leadership matters. The trick is finding real leaders

The year 2020 will be remembered as one of paradoxes. It was the year we discovered we didn’t need the decades we thought we did to implement fourth industrial revolution technologies such as online commerce, digital classrooms and e-governance. But it was also the year when many start-up firms died because they didn’t have the agility to embrace online trading when it became the only way.

It was the year when many big businesses, particularly supermarkets and those in innovative technologies or the supply of personal protective equipment, multiplied their profits by staggering amounts. Yet it was also the year in which many businesses shed enormous chunks of turnover...