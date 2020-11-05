THULI MADONSELA: Dear President Ramaphosa

I write to express my concern about hunger. Of course, this isn’t new: hunger was a national and global challenge long before Covid-19 pounced on the world. That’s why global action was mobilised under the millennium development goals, and why hunger is a core focus of the UN’s sustainable development goals and our own national development plan. But researchers now warn us daily that there is an explosion of hunger.

You will agree that the worsening of hunger is one of the consequences of the lockdowns governments around the world imposed to save us from an unbridled spread of Covid.

In April, the Social Justice Think Tank, convened by the social justice chair at Stellenbosch University, sent the government a policy brief on social justice and mental health in the face of the pandemic.

In it we observed that the right to food is enshrined in the constitution, which notes that "everyone has the right to sufficient food and water" and emphasises that "the state must formulate reasonable legislative efforts and take other measures within its available resources to achieve the progressive realisation of these rights".

The right to food requires that food is available, accessible and adequate for everyone, without discrimination. It is important, then, that the food security elements of the government’s social relief and economic support package expeditiously reach every person in SA’s 4,392 wards — preferably simultaneously, to prevent hunger and anger which, left unattended, will undermine human development, social cohesion and the rule of law.

The government and NGOs have helped immensely with food and food vouchers during the lockdown, and for this credit must be given.

We also applaud the government for the temporary R350 grant for the destitute, and for responding positively to calls to extend it for a few more months while a permanent solution to post-Covid economic inclusion is sought.