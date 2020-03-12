Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: Getting to the root of SOE issues The squabbling over what to do with nonperforming state companies shows the ANC hasn’t asked the right questions BL PREMIUM

What can we do about SA’s growing problem: nonperforming assets (NPAs)? This phrase — NPA — is used to describe ventures that guzzle money, instead of yielding returns.

It’s a term that could be applied to most state-owned enterprises (SOEs) today, with just a few exceptions.