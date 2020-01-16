Opinion / Protected Space THULI MADONSELA: Rumblings among the youth It may have seemed like a torrid 2019, but there were signs of light. Now we need to look to the youth for our priorities BL PREMIUM

There is much expectation that 2020 will be a great year for SA. But for that to happen, we’ll need a degree of stubborn hope, an acceptance of individual responsibility, and collaboration.

Make no mistake, 2019, as the last year of the decade, was what Charles Dickens would have described as the best of times and the worst of times.