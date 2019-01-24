THULI MADONSELA: A year to use your own agency

I’m sure many of us will remember 2018 as the best of the past few years. Yes, it was a year of contradictions and paradoxes, but as Charles Dickens put it so eloquently in A Tale of Two Cities, we had the best of times, and the worst of times.

Last year began on a crest of hope, mostly because we had a new president, who had taken the reins of the ruling party. At the time, the state capture commission promised to reveal the truth, and the rand was finally recovering. But as the year unfolded, some of the ministers implicated in state capture and corruption refused to leave. The Vrede dairy investigation hit one speed bump after another. Then the state capture commission struggled to get co-operation, especially around the vetting of its staff by the State Security Agency — which, itself, is implicated in state capture.

All the while, the stark realities of the country weren’t improving. Stats SA announced that 64.2% of black people are poor while 55.5 % of South Africans across race are poor. The official unemployment rate didn’t budge, closing the year at more than 27%. It was also a year of violent protests, strikes and racial strife.

So what does 2019 hold for us? Will we ride on the crest of hope or wallow in despair? The answer lies in us: the year will bring whatever we collectively make it bring.

As humans, we are not hapless victims of forces outside our control. A lot of what happens anywhere is due to what humans do or fail to do. It’s the reason for two world wars, and for the non-action in the face of suffering that made rebellion and demagoguery attractive. This is why Eleanor Roosevelt and her colleagues 70 years ago gave the Universal Declaration of Human Rights a heavy social justice leaning.

But as soon as the Iron Curtain and the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, the commitment of global leaders to ensure no-one would be left behind declined significantly. This is despite the Universal Declaration of Human Rights giving the same weight to socioeconomic rights and the active improvement of human lives as it does to political rights, such as property rights.