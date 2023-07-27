TOBY SHAPSHAK: Hollywood’s war on AI
Like the script of a big-budget movie, actors and writers are fighting back against software stealing their jobs and income
27 July 2023 - 05:00
The first big battle over artificial intelligence (AI) taking jobs away from humans is being fought in the unlikeliest of places and the unlikeliest of industries: Hollywood.
The screenwriters and actors’ unions are on strike, complete with placards and marches outside the studio offices in Los Angeles. Among the many barbs thrown was that one studio deliberately trimmed its palm trees to deprive strikers of shade in a heatwave...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.