Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Wall Street Journal exposes Instagram’s child porn links

The social network’s algorithms promote accounts used by a ‘vast paedophile network’, investigation reveals

15 June 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

Instagram not only hosts child porn accounts, but its algorithms promote them, according to a bombshell new investigation that revealed a “vast paedophile network”.

Paedophiles are notorious for using the internet for their own nefarious purposes, often through obscure chat forums to share their smut. “Instagram doesn’t merely host these activities,” The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. “Its algorithms promote them. Instagram connects paedophiles and guides them to content sellers via recommendation systems that excel at linking those who share niche interests,” the journal found in its investigation with researchers from Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst...

