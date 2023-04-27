This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Elon Musk’s big bang theory

The entrepreneur’s rocket explosion was a success compared with the blue-tick blowout

27 April 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft atop its Super Heavy rocket above Texas on April 20. PICTURE: Reuters/Joe Skipper
Elon Musk and one of his companies were in the headlines last week. For once it wasn’t Twitter but SpaceX, which launched the world’s most powerful rocket and watched it explode about four minutes into its first flight test.

Then followed another Musk explosion. Twitter’s new blue-tick regime was implemented after six months in which it was hurriedly introduced, withdrawn, reintroduced in several more guises, then withdrawn again.

This mostly failed attempt at changing the way Twitter verifies accounts was finally put into practice. And it was a disaster. Again.

Some analysts calculated that Twitter had achieved only 28 new verified accounts. High-profile figures including the author Steven King, who refused to pay $8 a month for the blue tick, retained their status after Musk said he would pay their dues himself.

How do you make sense of Musk’s petulant approach to running a company which he admitted in a leaked memo to staff is now worth about half of the $44bn he paid for it? It’s an astounding destruction of shareholder value — by its main shareholder.

Musk was unusually candid — while also being his usual confrontational self

Acknowledging in an interview with the BBC that he has made “many mistakes” and that the past six months have been “quite a rollercoaster”, Musk was unusually candid — while also being his usual confrontational self.

He accused the interviewer of lying and not knowing “what you’re talking about” among other unsavoury moments. And Twitter labelled the  British public broadcaster “government-funded media”.

It’s as if Musk can’t stop himself putting his foot in it. All of this Twitter madness has been a continual and controversial series of own goals that have blown half the company’s value. . That’s appalling business management however you look at it — especially when it’s your own value  you’re blowing.

Should that be blowing up? Or should we leave real explosions to the real spaceships? 

The SpaceX launch was significant for a number of reasons, not least that the rocket took off and sent a lot of useful data back to the controllers. Not exploding on launch was itself a win because this would have destroyed equipment on the ground.

The simply named Starship was worth tens of millions of dollars, but such expenses are routine in the space industry. And SpaceX has benefited from  many such expensive lessons on its long path to launching space-going rockets.

High tolerance for such costly failures has clearly influenced Musk’s approach to business. But running Twitter, as I have argued before, is not as easy as launching rockets or building electric vehicles.

Musk has a vision of where he wants the “digital town square” to go. But along the way he has blown up a lot of goodwill, patience and half the value of the business.

While the occasional mid-flight explosion is OK for SpaceX, it’s not a good outcome for Twitter.

*Shapshak is editor-in-chief of Stuff.co.za and publisher of Scrolla.Africa

