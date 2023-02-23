Read all the Financial Mail's budget coverage here
Status quo budget despite R93bn tax fillip shows it’s not money that’s the problem, it’s management
South Africa, it seems, can’t live without the albatross that is our national power utility. But in your home, how close can you get to going off-grid? The FM looks at how to do it, and how to fund it
South African furniture design is in a post-Covid upswing, and the streets around Heritage Square are at its epicentre
For once Elon Musk has a point. As essential as two-factor authentication (2FA) is, using the old-fashioned but reliable SMS is a bad idea.
I have been advocating against this outdated security feature for years. Instead, everyone should use an authenticator app that generates a unique six-digit code every 30 seconds — which is much safer and can’t be spoofed with the common SIM card swap scam...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Another Twitter blunder, another Musk rant
Security SMSes are not the real problem, the haphazard implementation of another hurried decision is
For once Elon Musk has a point. As essential as two-factor authentication (2FA) is, using the old-fashioned but reliable SMS is a bad idea.
I have been advocating against this outdated security feature for years. Instead, everyone should use an authenticator app that generates a unique six-digit code every 30 seconds — which is much safer and can’t be spoofed with the common SIM card swap scam...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.