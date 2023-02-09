Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Wall Street’s weird self-fulfilment

After Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft lost $3.9-trillion, the stock market is looking for any good news

09 February 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

After a year in which Facebook lost 70% of its listed value, last week was a timely fillip for its beleaguered CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, when its shares surged $100bn in one day.

Meanwhile, Apple, the usual mainstay for tech — and the first company to cross both the $1-trillion and the $2-trillion thresholds — announced the biggest drop in iPhone sales since 2019. Its shares slid 5%...

