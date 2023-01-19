Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: TikTok’s banning is now inevitable

The Chinese-owned app looks set to be banned after it confirmed the worst fears of US lawmakers and regulators

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00

TikTok will be banned in the US this year. It’s just a case of when.

The hottest new social media sensation, lauded less than a year ago for being a user-generated window into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is on a collision course with US lawmakers and regulators. While much of the China fearmongering from the Donald Trump era appears to have abated in Washington, TikTok’s run-in with the law is partly its own fault...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.