An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
All-electric cars are the future for Merc customers — buyers in this price category can afford to reduce their reliance on the national electricity grid
Community health workers in South Africa say they’re disillusioned with trade unions in the country
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
SPONSORED | Hospitality group says stimulating the industry's recovery will rely heavily on its ability to rise while lifting others
TikTok will be banned in the US this year. It’s just a case of when.
The hottest new social media sensation, lauded less than a year ago for being a user-generated window into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is on a collision course with US lawmakers and regulators. While much of the China fearmongering from the Donald Trump era appears to have abated in Washington, TikTok’s run-in with the law is partly its own fault...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: TikTok’s banning is now inevitable
The Chinese-owned app looks set to be banned after it confirmed the worst fears of US lawmakers and regulators
TikTok will be banned in the US this year. It’s just a case of when.
The hottest new social media sensation, lauded less than a year ago for being a user-generated window into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is on a collision course with US lawmakers and regulators. While much of the China fearmongering from the Donald Trump era appears to have abated in Washington, TikTok’s run-in with the law is partly its own fault...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.