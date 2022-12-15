Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
The problem for South Africans, however, is that the state does not have the capacity, or interest, to manage Eskom, so the blackouts will continue
Asia has a taste for South African oranges, leading to award
As South Africans of modest means feel the pinch of the rising cost of living, foreign and local buyers have returned to the country’s high-end property market with a bang
We pick five notable new reads to entertain, edify and surprise you during your break from the office
When I started working at the Mail & Guardian, its website was the first news site in Africa and I had to learn to code HTML. Hypertext markup language is the glue that holds the internet together — and makes those underlined blue links click through to another page.
It was 1998, when internet publishing was in its infancy and things such as content management systems for creating a database of stories and publishing them automatically were still in the future. WordPress, the most widely used publishing system, was still years away...
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Welcome to the ‘low code’ future
Small firms have taken to the drag-and-drop system with glee
