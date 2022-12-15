Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Welcome to the ‘low code’ future

Small firms have taken to the drag-and-drop system with glee

15 December 2022 - 05:00

When I started working at the Mail & Guardian, its website  was the first news site in Africa and I had to learn to code HTML. Hypertext markup language is the glue that holds the internet together — and makes those underlined blue links click through to another page. 

It was 1998, when internet publishing was in its infancy and things such as content management systems for creating a database of stories and publishing them automatically were still in the future. WordPress, the most widely used publishing system, was still years away...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.