TOBY SHAPSHAK: Apple has a China problem

As Covid lockdowns continue, phone maker looks to India and Vietnam for reliable assembly plants

01 December 2022 - 05:00

As bizarre as it seems, Covid lockdowns are still happening in China. So much so that Apple’s biggest manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has seen riots at its facilities with workers protesting — and quitting their jobs. 

At Foxconn’s flagship manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou, which makes the top-end iPhone 14 Pro models, production is expected to be down 30%. One analyst estimates that 10-million fewer iPhone units (12%) have been shipped so far in this year’s final quarter...

