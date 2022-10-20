×

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The fall of Alex Jones: too little, too late

Court delivers a $1bn judgment against disinformation peddler Alex Jones where it hurts: in his pocketbook

20 October 2022 - 05:00

Four years after his daughter was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut, Robbie Parker was confronted in Seattle by a stranger who screamed at him, demanding to know how much the US government had paid him to pretend his daughter was gunned down and where she was hiding.

Last week Parker was among the 15 parents affected by this tragedy, in which 20 schoolchildren and six teachers were shot, who were awarded a collective $1bn from Alex Jones. This vile man has spewed false stories that those bereaved parents were “crisis actors” paid to be part of a “false flag” operation to increase gun control. Jones called Parker’s televised obituary of his daughter Emilie “disgusting”...

