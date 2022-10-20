Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Four years after his daughter was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut, Robbie Parker was confronted in Seattle by a stranger who screamed at him, demanding to know how much the US government had paid him to pretend his daughter was gunned down and where she was hiding.
Last week Parker was among the 15 parents affected by this tragedy, in which 20 schoolchildren and six teachers were shot, who were awarded a collective $1bn from Alex Jones. This vile man has spewed false stories that those bereaved parents were “crisis actors” paid to be part of a “false flag” operation to increase gun control. Jones called Parker’s televised obituary of his daughter Emilie “disgusting”...
TOBY SHAPSHAK: The fall of Alex Jones: too little, too late
Court delivers a $1bn judgment against disinformation peddler Alex Jones where it hurts: in his pocketbook
