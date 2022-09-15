×

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Harvest of hate at Kiwi Farms

The internet message board has gained notoriety for harassing everyone from transgender activists to a right-wing US politician

15 September 2022 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

After being relentlessly attacked online, transgender streamer Clara Sorrenti feared for her life and fled her home in Canada for Northern Ireland. Within days, the crazies who have been harassing her found where she was staying and posted a picture of her house.

Welcome to the world of Kiwi Farms, the most odious and destructive place on the internet...

