It’s all systems go for the new retirement system, which allows employees to draw from their pension funds without the same penalties as before
There is one environmental, social and governance consultancy that isn’t afraid of losing business. And its annual rating of the JSE companies illustrates this
Insurance companies at odds over payouts for July riot damage
With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. The race, however, is on for the ...
A new precinct planned around the high court in Joburg is yet another plan to fix the decayed CBD. But can this work, where previous plans haven’t? And can it really lure the lawyers back from ...
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Instagram’s TikTok plagiarism fails
Facebook stopped innovating years ago. Every major change has been to clone what other successful apps have done
Facebook has an identity problem, especially with Instagram. By trying to be more like TikTok, the hottest social media platform of the day, it has forgone all the things it was good at — and known for.
I recently downloaded Instagram to post images of an overseas family holiday. For every one post by someone I follow, there is one sponsored and one suggested account. Every video automatically plays at full volume (workouts for men followed by a grown woman dressed as a mermaid in an aquarium). Then a friend, and then two more sponsored⁄suggested posts...
