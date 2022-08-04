×

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Instagram’s TikTok plagiarism fails

Facebook stopped innovating years ago. Every major change has been to clone what other successful apps have done

04 August 2022 - 05:00

Facebook has an identity problem, especially with Instagram. By trying to be more like TikTok, the hottest social media platform of the day, it has forgone all the things it was good at — and known for. 

I recently downloaded Instagram to post images of an overseas family holiday. For every one post by someone I follow, there is one sponsored and one suggested account. Every video automatically plays at full volume (workouts for men followed by a grown woman dressed as a mermaid in an aquarium). Then a friend, and then two more sponsored⁄suggested posts...

