×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: How TikTok beat Google to become the most popular website

As Facebook plays catch-up, the power in social media has shifted from Silicon Valley to China — with a new set of data privacy concerns

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 05:00

For the past 15 years, the social media revolution has been led by Silicon Valley. Facebook (following on from MySpace et al) came to define this new form of content sharing — using targeted advertising, based on personal information, to become a $1-trillion company and make CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his lieutenants the most powerful (and some of the richest) people in the industry.

After controversially acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp, Facebook broke most of its privacy promises and began assimilating these diverse data caches into one giant database. It has admitted (internally) that it has no idea who has access to this database or how to unscramble that egg...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.