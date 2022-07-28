Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
For the past 15 years, the social media revolution has been led by Silicon Valley. Facebook (following on from MySpace et al) came to define this new form of content sharing — using targeted advertising, based on personal information, to become a $1-trillion company and make CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his lieutenants the most powerful (and some of the richest) people in the industry.
After controversially acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp, Facebook broke most of its privacy promises and began assimilating these diverse data caches into one giant database. It has admitted (internally) that it has no idea who has access to this database or how to unscramble that egg...
TOBY SHAPSHAK: How TikTok beat Google to become the most popular website
As Facebook plays catch-up, the power in social media has shifted from Silicon Valley to China — with a new set of data privacy concerns
