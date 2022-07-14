Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
Elon Musk is trying to back out of buying Twitter, claiming it has misrepresented its spam problem. But few believe that is the real reason the world’s richest person has said he will “terminate” the purchase agreement.
Musk made a sudden offer to buy Twitter on April 14 for $44bn, having bought up 9.2% for $2.64bn to become its largest shareholder. ..
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Musk’s difficult retreat from Twitter
The deal doesn’t look so rosy any more after the tech sector dropped 20% this year and the Tesla CEO’s personal wealth plummeted $65bn
