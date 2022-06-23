PATTERN RECOGNITION
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Good riddance to Internet Explorer, let’s go to Edge
Ironically, the once dominant Microsoft’s Edge is now the browser underdog against Google’s awful Chrome
23 June 2022 - 05:00
The world’s worst internet browser is being retired. Microsoft’s Internet Explorer (IE) will no longer be supported, meaning it will run but won’t be updated. This will make it vulnerable to new security threats, researchers warn.
Not that it wasn’t already the leakiest, easiest-to-hack browser in history. Introduced in 1995, it was the default browser in Windows, giving it an almost immediate dominance in the nascent browser wars. It eventually forced out Netscape Navigator, the first browser, until about 2002 when Firefox was launched...
