Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook loses its Rasputin Outgoing COO Sheryl Sandberg was instrumental in turning the social media giant into the monster it is today

After the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021, Sheryl Sandberg, referring to Facebook’s role in this Donald Trump-inspired attack, made another of her tone-deaf statements: “I think these events were largely organised on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate, don’t have our standards, and don’t have our transparency.”

The social media giant’s outgoing COO is like her boss, Mark Zuckerberg, who just as infamously said Cambridge Analytica’s manipulation of voters in the 2016 US elections was a “pretty crazy idea”...