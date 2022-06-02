×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Law closes in on Facebook

Washington DC attorney-general goes after Zuckerberg

BL Premium
02 June 2022 - 05:00

Mark Zuckerberg should be held personally responsible for the 2016 Cambridge Analytica scandal that effectively helped elect Donald Trump as US president, says Washington DC’s attorney-general, Karl Racine.

“At all times relevant to the lawsuit, evidence showed Mr Zuckerberg was responsible for and had the clear ability to control Facebook’s day-to-day operations,” Racine said. “This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including chief executives, will be held accountable for their actions.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now