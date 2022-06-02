Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Law closes in on Facebook Washington DC attorney-general goes after Zuckerberg B L Premium

Mark Zuckerberg should be held personally responsible for the 2016 Cambridge Analytica scandal that effectively helped elect Donald Trump as US president, says Washington DC’s attorney-general, Karl Racine.

“At all times relevant to the lawsuit, evidence showed Mr Zuckerberg was responsible for and had the clear ability to control Facebook’s day-to-day operations,” Racine said. “This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including chief executives, will be held accountable for their actions.”..