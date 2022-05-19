TOBY SHAPSHAK: Suddenly, Musk’s Twitter bid was on hold over a spam problem
In just two days, the Tesla CEO cast doubt on fake accounts and its algorithm — seemingly to drive down the purchase price
19 May 2022 - 05:00
XX
PRINT HEAD: Musk’s Twitter bid struck by spam worries..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now