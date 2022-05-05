Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Elon Musk’s Twitter madness is a columnist’s gift But his behaviour is very worrying, not least because ‘bullying is not leadership’ B L Premium

Just as Donald Trump was a boon to cartoonists and satirists, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is the gift that keeps on giving to technology columnists.

Whatever happens with the world’s richest person’s audacious $44bn bid to buy the digital world’s “ de facto public town square” it is going to be a wild ride. Musk should stay focused on his plan to “save humanity”. But there is no talking to billionaires with a bee in their bonnets...