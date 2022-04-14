TOBY SHAPSHAK: Don’t give up your ID secrets — ever
After the TransUnion breech, people should be getting wiser about protecting their personal information
14 April 2022 - 05:00
Please send a copy of your ID or passport, I am often asked. Sometimes it’s for events, sometimes to book a flight. But my answer is always no.
No, I reply to the e-mail, I don’t even keep a digital version or picture of these utterly important documents on my devices, let alone do something as foolhardy as send them via e-mail...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now