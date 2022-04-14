Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Don’t give up your ID secrets — ever After the TransUnion breech, people should be getting wiser about protecting their personal information B L Premium

Please send a copy of your ID or passport, I am often asked. Sometimes it’s for events, sometimes to book a flight. But my answer is always no.

No, I reply to the e-mail, I don’t even keep a digital version or picture of these utterly important documents on my devices, let alone do something as foolhardy as send them via e-mail...