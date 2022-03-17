Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook allows death threats In what sane universe is it OK for anyone to post ‘death to the Russian invaders’ on any digital platform? B L Premium

In what is an extraordinarily new low for Facebook, even by its own standards, it will make changes to its "hate speech policy" to allow people to make statements like "death to the Russian invaders".

But, in case you think the world’s largest social platform is totally unhinged, it "still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians". Because "death to the Russian invaders" is so vague...