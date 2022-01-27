Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook’s smoking gun Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg e-mailed her boss Mark Zuckerberg: ‘We need your approval to move forward’ B L Premium

If schadenfreude is your drug of choice and you despise Facebook, this has been a good month. Never has a corporation grown so powerful, or been so inept that it caused its own downfall. Hubris by another Silicon Valley tech-bru name, if you will.

In 2018 Google and Facebook — now known as Meta — concluded what Texas attorney-general Ken Paxton calls an "illegal price-fixing agreement" over digital advertising...