Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: SA media wants Big Tech to pay up Australia has shown Meta and Google will pay for the journalism they use, but only if they are forced to B L Premium

Google and Meta’s destructive effect on the traditional media is well known. They have lured away its advertisers, and profit from it by displaying its content for free.

The social media giants have tried many ways to incorporate news into their own content, including into Meta’s Facebook app news feed. Over the years, Big Tech has tried to persuade the traditional media that it is in its own interest for social media to spread its news coverage far and wide...