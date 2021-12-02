Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Who does Mantashe think he’s fooling? Every time I write about an ANC politician, bots pop up in my timeline like pothole repairers the month before a local election B L Premium

They were clearly fake Twitter accounts. It’s the string of meaningless numbers in that name that gives it away, sparky, you want to tell the trolls who create them. All created in the same month, with no followers and an incongruous profile picture.

The only time I am followed by numerous, patently fake accounts on Twitter is when I write about ANC politicians, as I did in October (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/opinion/pattern-recognition/2021-10-14-toby-shapshak-earth-to-mantashe-its-getting-hot/) about minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s bizarre behaviour when climate envoys came to SA offering vast sums of money to help save the planet...