TOBY SHAPSHAK: Cynical Instagram ignores teen agony
The social network knew for two years that it caused mental health issues, yet chose to downplay its effect on teenagers
30 September 2021 - 05:00
Which of the three epic scandals that have engulfed Facebook in the past few weeks do you start with?
That it overpaid the US Federal Trade Commission by $4.9bn to protect CEO Mark Zuckerberg from personal liability, as alleged in a shareholder lawsuit, when it paid a record $5bn fine?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now