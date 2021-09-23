Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 draws me into the fold Samsung’s newly launched device offers the luxury of a larger screen on a compact phone — but it doesn’t come cheap B L Premium

I’ve got a confession to make. I am a closet foldable phone fan. I don’t know why it seems something to keep secret — perhaps the price tag makes these phones an exclusive device — but I just love the idea of a regular sized phone that folds into a smallish phablet.

There is a particular kind of usefulness foldable phones offer which may not be for everyone right now, because of their price. The Fold 3 costs R38,000. But it’s the kind of thing someone like me would use when I need something larger to read on. Let’s be honest: all of us read on our phones most of the time. It’s the device we always have with us, and it’s also the easiest way to just read the news or catch up on something...