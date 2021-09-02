TOBY SHAPSHAK: Cook takes Apple to the stratosphere
Steve Jobs’s successor has, in a decade, propelled the firm to become the first $1-trillion and $2-trillion company
02 September 2021 - 05:00
I come to praise Tim Cook, not to bury him. The Apple CEO has been in the headlines for the past week because he got $750m in shares — which he promptly sold — and for reaching his 10th year at the head of the world’s most valuable company.
Having succeeded the late Steve Jobs, Cook has turned Apple into the first $1-trillion and then the first $2-trillion company...
