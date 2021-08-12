TOBY SHAPSHAK: Inept Stella is still on Cyril’s team
A third of the cabinet deadwood has been changed but useless laggards remain. So much for ‘consequence management’
12 August 2021 - 05:00
At least we know this government doesn’t care about small business. How else can you explain the appointment of Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams as the new small-business development minister?
Once considered a bright star, she has been inept in the crucial communications department...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now