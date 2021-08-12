Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Inept Stella is still on Cyril’s team

A third of the cabinet deadwood has been changed but useless laggards remain. So much for ‘consequence management’

12 August 2021 - 05:00

At least we know this government doesn’t care about small business. How else can you explain the appointment of Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams as the new small-business development minister?

Once considered a bright star, she has been inept in the crucial communications department...

