Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Biden takes on Covid collaborators

Facebook refuses to stop misinformation spread by the anti-vaxxers, causing more waves of infections

BL PREMIUM
05 August 2021 - 05:00

"They’re killing people," US President Joe Biden said of social networks’ inability — some say refusal — to stop Covid vaccine disinformation.

Biden made the point of all rational people: social media will not rein in anti-vaxxers and this misinformation...

