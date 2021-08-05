TOBY SHAPSHAK: Biden takes on Covid collaborators
Facebook refuses to stop misinformation spread by the anti-vaxxers, causing more waves of infections
05 August 2021 - 05:00
"They’re killing people," US President Joe Biden said of social networks’ inability — some say refusal — to stop Covid vaccine disinformation.
Biden made the point of all rational people: social media will not rein in anti-vaxxers and this misinformation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now