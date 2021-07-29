TOBY SHAPSHAK: Pegasus exposes how countries spy
President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of many world leaders and others whose phones may have been used for snooping
29 July 2021 - 05:00
For once you cannot blame the State Security Agency for not seeing this coming. That’s because nobody saw it; it arrived via Israeli-built spyware Pegasus.
It could have been installed on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s smartphone as well as on those of President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan and 11 other heads of state — their phone numbers were discovered among 50,000 in a leaked cache...
