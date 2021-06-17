Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google meet the might of Big Law Having created monopolies in online messaging, search and e-commerce, these tech giants are finally being reined in BL PREMIUM

The big run by Big Tech is over. After people’s two-decade love affair with the tech monopolies that have come to dominate our lives, US lawmakers are finally hitting back.

The big news last week was the introduction of five bills to curb technology monopolies — Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google...