TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook shows its true colours
The social media giant unsurprisingly snubbed what would have been a historic first: appearing before lawmakers in Africa
27 May 2021 - 05:00
Just when it seemed like Facebook would do the honourable thing and appear before parliament this week … surprise, surprise, it pulled out.
The most powerful communications platform in the world has shown, once again, that it is answerable to nobody but itself...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now