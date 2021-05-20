TOBY SHAPSHAK: Someone tell Stella what it’s all about
Despite the ministry’s incompetence, an opposition MP has brought social media giant Facebook before parliament
20 May 2021 - 05:00
What a different world we would live in if the DA’s Phumzile van Damme were the communications minister instead of the inept Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Last week the minister briefed parliament on the train wreck that is the SABC, whose retrenchment process and attempts to cut its R3bn staff bill she has twice interfered with...
