Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Someone tell Stella what it’s all about Despite the ministry’s incompetence, an opposition MP has brought social media giant Facebook before parliament BL PREMIUM

What a different world we would live in if the DA’s Phumzile van Damme were the communications minister instead of the inept Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Last week the minister briefed parliament on the train wreck that is the SABC, whose retrenchment process and attempts to cut its R3bn staff bill she has twice interfered with...