TOBY SHAPSHAK: Apple’s privacy tilt shakes Facebook
Apple’s iOS 14.5 update will prevent advertisers from tracking users — but Facebook is not going down without a fight
06 May 2021 - 05:00
For the past few years, my favourite tech companies have been Apple and Microsoft. It’s not just that I use a Macbook (the delightful new Pro M1) and an iPhone, or that I use Microsoft Word for all my writing. I like them because they sell me a service which I pay for with my credit card — not by them data-mining everything about me and my online habits so that they can sell me to their real customers, the advertisers.
Yeah, Google and Facebook, I’m glaring at you...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now