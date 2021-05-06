Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Apple’s privacy tilt shakes Facebook Apple’s iOS 14.5 update will prevent advertisers from tracking users — but Facebook is not going down without a fight BL PREMIUM

For the past few years, my favourite tech companies have been Apple and Microsoft. It’s not just that I use a Macbook (the delightful new Pro M1) and an iPhone, or that I use Microsoft Word for all my writing. I like them because they sell me a service which I pay for with my credit card — not by them data-mining everything about me and my online habits so that they can sell me to their real customers, the advertisers.

Yeah, Google and Facebook, I’m glaring at you...