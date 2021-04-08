TOBY SHAPSHAK: Bite-sized caption’s big-time delight
It’s April Fool’s Day every day on the internet, where satire and wit help us stay sane amid the fear-mongering and intolerance
08 April 2021 - 05:00
It has to be the world’s most famous shark picture. Apart from maybe Jaws, no other shark has its own meme. It is, in fact, a photograph of a real shark sticking its head out of the water. But it was the addition of this priceless caption — "Rare image of a shark stepping on a Lego" — that’s made it an immortal piece of humour.
Ask any parent whose child has discovered the joys of Lego, and they will relate a story involving a bare foot, a Lego brick and excruciating pain. It seems to be one of those universal truths about parenting that at some point, like the shark in the photograph, you are going to step on a piece of Lego...
