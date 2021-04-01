Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Not our fault, say tech CEOs — again Social networks ‘supercharged’ the spread of disinformation, but they hide behind a contentious legal defence BL PREMIUM

At least Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was honest enough to admit that the firm played a role in the January 6 US Capitol riots. The other two tech giant CEOs grilled by US lawmakers – Google’s Sundar Pichai and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg – didn’t directly answer the simple yes-or-no question put to them.

Research has already shown that Facebook played by far the biggest role in armed militia organising to storm Congress to stop the final certification of Joe Biden’s win in the US presidential election. Spurred on by then President Donald Trump, the mob ransacked the symbol of American democracy and sent lawmakers scurrying for safety...