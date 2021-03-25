Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Blockbuster start for Disney+ The new streaming service has reached 100-million subscribers in just 16 months, helped by Covid lockdowns BL PREMIUM

Remember those stats about how rapidly the internet has usurped more traditional business models? It took the telephone 50 years to reach 50-million users, while television took 22 years, computers 14 years, cellphones 12 years, the internet seven years, Facebook four years and WeChat just a year. Pokémon Go did it in 19 days. If that didn’t prove the power of gaming, nothing will.

Another remarkable statistic has just emerged: it took Netflix a decade to sign 100-million streaming video customers. Latecomer Disney+ took just 16 months to clock that number...