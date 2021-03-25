TOBY SHAPSHAK: Blockbuster start for Disney+
The new streaming service has reached 100-million subscribers in just 16 months, helped by Covid lockdowns
25 March 2021 - 05:00
Remember those stats about how rapidly the internet has usurped more traditional business models? It took the telephone 50 years to reach 50-million users, while television took 22 years, computers 14 years, cellphones 12 years, the internet seven years, Facebook four years and WeChat just a year. Pokémon Go did it in 19 days. If that didn’t prove the power of gaming, nothing will.
Another remarkable statistic has just emerged: it took Netflix a decade to sign 100-million streaming video customers. Latecomer Disney+ took just 16 months to clock that number...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now