TOBY SHAPSHAK: Google cookie ban is faux privacy win
Don’t be fooled by this seemingly benevolent gesture. The search giant is still going to track our every online move
11 March 2021 - 05:00
A big shift is about to happen on the internet after Google announced it is to ban third-party cookies in a new drive towards privacy with its Chrome browser.
On the face of it, this looks like a big win for consumers. Cookies are the little bits of software that live in your browser’s cache and tell advertisers what you do on the internet...
