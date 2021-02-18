Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: SABC’s theatre of the absurd Trying to distort reality by classifying laptops as TVs won’t bail out the SABC; nor will an incompetent minister and her deputy BL PREMIUM

If President Cyril Ramaphosa wants us to take his promised reforms seriously, he should start with his cabinet. When he took office as a much-hoped-for reformer who would reverse the nine wasted years under former #Presidunce Jacob Zuma, he promised, among other things, to make government smaller and less expensive.

Much has been written about how unnecessary and useless many of the deputy ministers are. Several have been referenced at the Zondo inquiry into state capture. One glaring example is deputy communications minister Pinky Kekana. She achieved notoriety last year for a harebrained idea to reclassify smartphones as televisions so that they could also be charged a television licence fee...